The Russian Embassy in Nigeria on Monday said Russia is not involved and does not coordinate the activities of those waving its flags during the #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria.

The #EndBadGovernance protests which began on 1 August, continued for the fifth day on Monday, with some demonstrators waving the Russian flag and chanting slogans demanding the removal of President Bola Tinubu as they marched on major streets in parts of northern Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has said it will not tolerate calls for coups or protesters waving foreign flags. Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa said flying foreign flags by marchers is a “treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such.”

In a statement on Monday, the Russian embassy said, “The Government of the Russian Federation as well as any Russian officials are not involved in these activities and do not coordinate them in any way.

“As always, we emphasise that Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria. These intentions of some protesters to wave Russian flags are personal choices of individuals, and they do not reflect any official position or policy of the Russian Government on the issue.”

On the calls for a coup, Mr Musa, the defence chief said, “Nigeria is a sovereign nation. Nigeria is a democratic nation. All security agencies are here to defend democracy and ensure that democracy continues to strive.”

The Russian Embassy said, “We respect Nigerian democracy and believe that peaceful demonstrations in conformity with the Nigerian law are a manifestation of democracy. However, should these events lead to any disruptions or acts of violence we strictly condemn them.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The #Endbadgovernance protesters are mostly young Nigerians expressing their grievances on the high cost of living, food shortages, and government mismanagement. Many marchers called on President Tinubu to address systemic corruption and reverse controversial economic reforms that he passed last year.

The president addressed the nation on Sunday but did not meet any of the demands of the protesters.

The rage has so far left about 13 people dead nationwide, according to Amnesty International. But the police have insisted that only seven died while also blaming the fatalities on terrorists, a local vigilante and a reckless driver who ran his car into a crowd.

More than 600 people have been arrested and the army has expressed readiness to help in stopping the protests if they turn violent.

On Monday, the State Security Service, SSS, arrested some tailors who allegedly sewed Russian flags being distributed and waved during the #EndBadGovernance protest in Kano State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

