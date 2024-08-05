There is a low turnout of protesters in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital, on the fifth day of the nationwide protest against hardship and bad governance.

From 10 a.m., PREMIUM TIMES correspondents moved from Nyanya Area to Asokoro District, the Three Arms Zone where the Eagle Square is located, and to Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, monitoring the situation of the protest.

The military, police and officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were stationed at major bus stops in the areas.

The security personnel blocked some major roads, such as the road linking the Three Arms Zone from the Bullet bus stop and the road connecting the Maitama District from the federal secretariat.

Though vehicles were free movement in the alternative routes, commuters had to go through the Federal Ministry of Finance Bridge to access the Three Arms Zone and then to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, no protester was sighted. Armed soldiers, police and NSCDC officers were stationed at the stadium entrance.

About 12 patrol vehicles, including two armoured carriers and an ambulance, were stationed at the stadium entrance.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Journalists covering the protests were at the stadium for about four hours, awaiting the arrival of the protesters, but none of them showed up.

Protest at Jikwoyi-Kurudu axis

Meanwhile, a handful of protesters converged on Agwangede-Jikwoyi- Kurudu at about noon.

The demonstration was peaceful until the police fired several teargas to disperse the protesters.

Shops and businesses were immediately shut down in the area, but normalcy has since been restored.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

