Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili has secured a spot in the final of the women’s 200m event at the ongoing Paris Olympic Games.

She finished second with a season’s best time of 22.05s behind Julien Alfred, who won the first semi final race with a time of 21.98s on Monday.

Ofili’s achievement marks a historic milestone, as she becomes the first Nigerian since Mary Onyali to qualify for the 200m final, at the Olympics.

Onyali, who remains the only Nigerian to have made it to the podium in the event, set the bar high for future generations.

Meanwhile, in the men’s race, Udodi Onwuzurike will get a second chance to become the fourth Nigerian man to reach the semifinals of the 200m at the Olympics.

After finishing fifth in his opening round heat with a time of 20.55s, he will compete in the Repechage Round, reserved for athletes who failed to secure automatic semifinal spots.

Notably, Divine Oduduru, who reached the semifinals in 2016 and 2021, was the last Nigerian to advance to the semifinals, but did not make it to the final.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

