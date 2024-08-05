Bayero University, Kano has suspended academic activities pending the return of normalcy after the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The university’s spokesperson, Lamara Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Garba said the vice chancellor commended members of the university community for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere on the campuses.

“After a careful review of the situation in Kano State as a result of the National Protest, the University Management has directed that all scheduled lectures should be suspended forthwith,” the statement stated.

Mr Lamara said all academic and administrative activities will resume fully as soon as normalcy returns.

“Students residing on the campuses are advised to continue to remain calm and law abiding, as adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure their safety.

“The Management in particular, is concerned with the safety of lives and property and, therefore, enjoins the members of the University community to continue to be cautious about their movements outside the campuses in order to avoid exposure to any possible danger, the university cautioned members of its community.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Violent protest in Kano

The #EndBadGovernance protesters have left the streets in Kano State after the demonstration was marred by wanton looting and destruction of properties.

However, after the peaceful protesters withdrew from the streets, some hoodlums continued to loot stores and residential areas.

On Saturday, the state government relaxed the 24-hour curfew it imposed to stop violence and criminality.

The government’s spokesperson, Halilu Dantiye, also on Sunday said the curfew was further relaxed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in subsequent days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

