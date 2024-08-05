The Nigerian government will not tolerate calls for coups and the waving of foreign flags by some protesters, defence chief Christopher Musa said after a meeting between security chiefs and President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Mr Musa said the meeting discussed the calls for a coup and the waving of Russian flags by some protesters in some northern states like Kaduna and Kano.

“We are warning in clear terms and the president has also said we should convey this, that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria,” the army general said. “That is a treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So nobody shall allow himself to be used by any individual.”

On the calls for a coup, Mr Musa said, “Nigeria is a sovereign nation. Nigeria is a democratic nation. All security agencies are here to defend democracy and ensure that democracy continues to strive.”

“We will not accept anyone pushing or taking any action, seemingly or for whatever reason, to want to push for any change of government.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some protesters in Kaduna raised Russian flags and called for a coup on Monday, a day after some had made similar calls in Kano.

The protesters were taking advantage of the #EndBadGovernance protests across Nigeria where protesters are calling for economic and political reforms.

The #Endbadgovernance protests started on 1 August and are billed to last for 10 days. Nigerians chanting “we are hungry” marched through the streets of several cities across the country. Five states, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Borno and Yobe, all in the northern parts of the country, imposed a 24-hour curfew after the protests turned violent. Many have since relaxed the curfew by some hours while Kaduna imposed its 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria cities on Monday.

The police on Thursday used force to disperse peaceful protesters in some cities while protesters in other cities went violent and looted properties. Similar situations occurred on the other days of the protests.

The demonstrators were protesting the high cost of living, food shortages, and government mismanagement. Many marchers called on President Tinubu to address systemic corruption and reverse controversial economic reforms that he passed last year.

The president addressed the nation on Sunday but did not meet any of the demands of the protesters.

The rage has so far left about 13 people dead nationwide, according to Amnesty International. But the police have insisted that only seven died while also blaming the fatalities on terrorists, a local vigilante and a reckless driver who ran his car into a crowd.

More than 600 people have been arrested and the army has expressed readiness to help in stopping the protests if they turn violent.

“We’ve said clearly that the military is going to step in when it is out of hand, and you can see that for people supervising elements to push individuals to carry Russian flags in Nigeria, that is crossing the red line and we will not accept that,” Mr Musa said on Monday.

He said some of those carrying the Russian flags were kids and security agencies are working to identify their sponsors.

“For those of them flying flags and if you’ll see a lot of them are kids being pushed to do that. We’re following up with those sponsoring them.”

The military general added: “Initially, when the riot started they said it was a peaceful riot but we have realised that there are individuals that are willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem.”

“Criminals have taken over, a lot of looting taking place, stealing and all sorts happening.”

In Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the protest has been largely peaceful and demonstrators have been confined in one location (Moshood Abiola Stadium). Yet the operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) and the police still fired tear gas and suspected live ammunition to disperse protesters and journalists who were covering the protests.

Monday’s security meeting indicates that the government is concerned that the protests could escalate and is making moves to calm the situation including deploying soldiers.

