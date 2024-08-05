Blessing Oborududu, a dominant force in African wrestling, has secured a spot in the semifinals of the Women’s Freestyle 68kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The 35-year-old Nigerian wrestler defeated her French opponent, Koumba Larroque, 6-2 at the Champ-de-Mars Arena on Monday.
Oborududu, a 15-time African champion, made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning Nigeria’s only silver medal.
She is now seeking another Olympic podium finish in the 68kg class.
Next, she will face Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan in the semifinals of the women’s 68kg wrestling event at 8 p.m.
The Nigerian is ranked 6th while Zhumanazarova, an Olympic bronze medalist, is ranked 16th.
Her impressive performance in Paris follows her first-place finish at the 2024 Seniors African and Oceania OG Qualifier.
Oborududu is already guaranteed a medal at the Paris Olympic Games, having made it to the semi-final.
