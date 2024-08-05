The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has cautioned Nigerians wanting to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) against increased risk of violence in the place.
The spokesperson of the ministry disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
“There is an increased risk of violence and disorder occasioned by the recent riots in the UK, stemming from the killing of three young girls at a concert.
“The violence has assumed dangerous proportions as evidenced by reported attacks on law enforcement agents and damage to infrastructure.
“To this end, citizens are advised to be extra vigilant, avoid political processions and protests, rallies or marches.
“Avoid crowded areas and large gatherings, be vigilant and self aware at all times.
“Contact the High Commission with a view to passing information that could be of interest via e-mail and telephone hc@nigeriahc.org.uk, +442078391244,” he said.
The spokesperson said demonstrations by far-right and other extra-parliamentary groups in parts of the UK in recent weeks have been large and, in some instances, unruly.
According to him, these disturbances have only been aggravated by the unfortunate deaths of the three girls.
“It has spawned an anti-immigration narrative, with particular emphasis on Muslim immigrants or persons of colour being targeted.
“This advisory remains under review,” he added.
