The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) is dismayed that President Bola Tinubu’s speech on the #EndBadGovernance protest did not touch the issue of banditry, which the group said has caused more deaths and destruction in the northern regions of the country.

The NEF’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, stated this in a statement on Monday.

He said armed banditry is causing severe humanitarian crises in the regions that the president’s speech should have noted to demonstrate his political will to address the problem.

Mr Tinubu, on Sunday, addressed Nigerians after threedays of protest across Nigeria against high cost of living and “bad governance.”

But NEF expresed dismay tgat the speech did not touch on the banditry, kidnapping, rape, and various other criminal activities devastating the Northwest region and other parts of the north.

Tge group said the issues had subjected the population to pervasive fear and insecurity.

Below is the full statement of NEF

Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Responds to President Tinubu’s Address, Urges Immediate Action on Security Crisis in Northern Nigeria

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed profound concern over the recent national address by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, highlighting the President’s oversight in failing to mention the severe security situation plaguing the North-West and other parts of the northern region.

The NEF draws attention to the escalating issues of banditry, kidnapping, rape, and various other criminal activities devastating these areas, which have subjected the population to pervasive fear and insecurity.

The NEF points out that the policing of communities in northern Nigeria has become a critical challenge. Criminal elements continue to wreak havoc, causing immense suffering for the residents of these regions. As a result, many communities have been forced to abandon their farmlands, schools have been shut down, and livelihoods destroyed.

NEF is gravely concerned that the President’s recent speech failed to address these urgent issues or provide reassurance to the communities living in constant fear and uncertainty. Despite choosing not to comment on the ongoing protests in the country—remaining committed to peace and national stability—the Forum had hoped for the President’s acknowledgment of the North-West’s struggles and other affected regions.

They anticipated words of encouragement and an assurance of concrete steps being taken to alleviate the security challenges faced by these communities.The NEF had high hopes for the President’s speech, expecting that he would address the dire humanitarian disaster that criminal activities have brought upon our nation.

The scale of the crisis is immense, with millions of our fellow citizens displaced internally, and hundreds of thousands of orphans facing hunger and malnourishment. These are new and alarming realities that were previously unknown in our land. It is essential that the magnitude of this challenge is not underestimated. Dealing with this humanitarian disaster in the north will require a level of political will and administrative competence that goes beyond what is needed to defeat criminal gangs.

The simultaneous challenges of combating insurgency and banditry, rehabilitating IDPs, and rebuilding lives, communities, and infrastructure must all be top priorities for the government.We expected the President to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and outline concrete plans for addressing these critical issues.

The focus should have been on finding sustainable solutions to the crisis, prioritizing the needs of the affected communities, and ensuring that necessary resources are allocated to support them. It is vital that the government demonstrates a strong commitment to addressing this humanitarian disaster and shows that it has the capability to lead the nation through this challenging time.

The President’s speech should have reflected a sense of urgency and a clear understanding of the complexities of the situation. It is crucial that the government takes decisive actions to address the humanitarian disaster caused by criminal activities in our nation. The President’s speech should have articulated a comprehensive strategy for tackling the crisis and provided reassurance to the Nigerian people that their needs will be met.

The challenges ahead are significant, but with the right political will and leadership, we can overcome them and rebuild a better future for all. In times of crisis, it is crucial for the government to exhibit leadership and provide reassurance to its citizens whose lives and livelihoods are threatened by insecurity and instability.

The NEF calls on President Tinubu to prioritize the security and safety of the people in the northern region and to take decisive action to address the root causes of the escalating violence and criminal activities.The Forum emphasizes the necessity for the government to:- Engage with affected communities.- Listen to their concerns.- Work collaboratively towards finding lasting, effective solutions to the security challenges threatening lives and livelihoods in the North-West and beyond.

In conclusion, the NEF’s concerns are valid and immediate governmental action is imperative to address the dire security situation in the North-West and other parts of the northern region. President Tinubu must prioritise the safety and well-being of the individuals in these areas and work towards restoring peace and stability in the region.

Only through proactive and decisive measures can the government assure these endangered communities and restore their confidence in the state’s capacity to protect them from the pervasive criminal elements.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman,Director of Publicity and Advocacy,Northern Elders Forum (NEF)

