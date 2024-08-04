The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has called for a probe into the shooting of journalists covering protests in Abuja on Saturday.
“The shooting also appeared premeditated as the journalists were particularly targeted and shot twice within minutes,” a statement by the organisation said on Sunday.
The statement said the security agents shot at the media practitioners twice but PREMIUM TIMES reporters said they were targeted with live ammunition thrice.
Read the full statement of IPI Nigeria’s statement here.
PRESS STATEMENT
August 4, 2024
IPI NIGERIA DEMANDS INVESTIGATION, PROSECUTION OF SECURITY AGENTS WHO FIRED LIVE BULLETS AT JOURNALISTS
The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has condemned in strong terms the deployment of excessive force against journalists covering the nationwide protests.
On Saturday, August 3rd, 2024, several journalists covering the #EndBadGovernance protests were shot at
the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja by security agents wearing hoods. The journalists narrowly escaped unhurt, but bullets damaged one of their cars.
The shooting happened at the main entrance of the stadium.
The firing of what is suspected to be live ammunition is unacceptable and is strongly condemned.
The security agencies knew where the journalists converged. Many of them wore vests, with the word PRESS boldly written on them. Many had cameras and drove vehicles with press written on them.
Saturday’s shooting is even more worrisome as it came a day after the Chief of Defence Staff said on live television that journalists should stop giving protesters publicity.
ALSO READ: #EndBadGovernanace: How journalists escaped death during protest in Abuja
The IPI is hereby demanding an immediate investigation of the shooting incident at the stadium where journalists were targeted. The officers involved, reported to be personnel of the police and the State Security Service, should be identified and punished.
The media has a responsibility to cover the ongoing protests across the country, and journalists must be allowed to carry out their constitutionally mandated role without interference and intimidation by anyone.
Targeting and shooting at journalists carrying out their lawful duties is tantamount to taking a wild shot at our democracy and it should be condemned by all.
Musikilu Mojeed
President
IPI Nigeria
Tobi Soniyi
Legal Adviser
IPI Nigeria
