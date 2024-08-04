Samuel Ogazi, an 18-year-old Nigerian athlete, has made a remarkable debut at the Olympic Games, qualifying for the 400m semi-finals with a new personal best time of 44.50s.

This achievement marks a historic milestone, as Ogazi becomes the first Nigerian male athlete to reach the event’s semi-finals since 2008.

Ogazi’s impressive performance earned him an automatic spot in the semi-finals, where he aimed to become the first Nigerian in 28 years to run in the event’s final.

The late Sunday Bada was the last Nigerian to achieve this feat at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, USA.

Ogazi’s compatriot, Chidi Okezie, who also ran on Sunday, narrowly missed out on an automatic spot in the semi-finals, finishing fourth in his heat with a time of 45.52s.

However, he will have another chance to qualify through the Repechage Round on Monday morning.

Ogazi has been praised for his strong finishing ability and has been touted to improve his time in the semi-finals.

Sunday’s 400m event also recorded other impressive performances from other athletes, including USA’s Michael Norman, who posted the fastest in the heats (44.10)

Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga also won his heat with a smooth and effortless run.

Two Botswana athletes, Busang Kebinatshipi and Bayopo Ndori, also secured their spots in the semi-finals with impressive times.

