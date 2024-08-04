The #EndBadGovernance protesters have left the streets in Kano State after the demonstration was marred by wanton looting and destruction of properties.

PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday and Sunday observed soldiers and other security agents patrolling the major markets in the state.

At the Kantin Kwari textile market, soldiers were seen manning checkpoints, restricting the movements of persons not on essential duties.

The Kantin Kwari textile market, Kofar Wambai market, Dawanau grains market, and Sabon Gari markets were all fortified with security agents.

While the peaceful protesters have withdrawn from the streets, some hoodlums continued across the town to loot stores and residential areas.

In the Tudun Yola area, shop owners operated skeletal services amidst fear of the hoodlums invading to loot their properties.

In Rigiyar Lemu, Kwanar Jajira area, on Friday night, street urchins reportedly seized people’s phones and motorcycles while terrorising the area with dangerous weapons.

“People stayed indoors for fear of attack because the looters exploited the fact that the police were deployed to the main protests in the Government House and other frontline areas.

“On Saturday at the Sufaye Store, close to Farida Cinema, the police fired multiple shots and dispersed hoodlums attempting to break into the store”, Aminu Ishaq, a resident of the area, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Another resident, Ibrahim Abdullahi, also told PREMIUM TIMES that in the Ja’en area of the metropolis, residents reported hoodlums breaking into private residences and shops.

“People have no fear of God. I saw boys going around with dangerous weapons, looting private shops, and smashing flashy cars,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Some Facebook users warned residents to stay indoors in many areas to avoid the rampaging hoodlums.

“Avoid the Karkasara, Court Road, Tudun Fulani axes. Looting and robbery ongoing,” some of the posts stated.

Looting and snatching of items were rampant at Kwanar Taya, Kofar Dawanau, Kofar Ruwa, and Dan dishe, where the hoodlums reportedly had a field day since Thursday.

Some business owners had commended security agents on a radio programme for protecting their shops against looting.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, did not respond to phone calls from this reporter.

However, in an earlier statement, the police arrested 316 suspected looters across the state.

On Saturday, the Kano State government relaxed its curfew to stop violence and criminality.

In a broadcast on Saturday, the Kano government’s spokesperson, Halilu Dantiye, said the curfew would be further relaxed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Sunday.

Mr Dantiye said the government would relax the curfew further if the situation improved.

“The governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, sincerely sympathises with those who lost valuables and loved ones in the peaceful protest hijacked by the hoodlums, which has left a sad situation for those families,” Mr Dantiye said.

