Protesters are gathering across many parts of Nigeria on the fourth day of the #EndBadGovernance protest called by various groups.
The protests started on Thursday and have continued despite calls by political, religious and traditional rulers.
On Sunday, President Tinubu addressed Nigerians in a televised broadcast where he called on protesters to end the protest and dialogue with the government.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the president also condemned the violent protests in some states but failed to condemn the attack on peaceful protesters by the police and other security agencies.
At least 13 people have died since the protests began, many killed by security operatives, Amnesty International said, although the police dispute the facts.
Stay on this page for live updates of the Day 4 of the protests.
9:50 am: Police stop Lagos protesters from marching beyond the Freedom Park, Ojota
