Team Nigeria is set to intensify its medal quest on Sunday as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games officially enters the ninth day.
Leading the charge is Favour Ofili, who has been in the spotlight following her controversial exclusion from the 100m event.
Despite this setback, Ofili is determined to make the most of her Olympic debut in the 200m race.
|
Many, including Nigeria’s Sports Minister John Enoh, have advised the 21-year-old to stay focused and not let the recent developments weigh her down.
Ofili has been drawn in lane two of the sixth heat and will battle for one of the three automatic tickets with former 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain and African counterpart Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye.
100m Semifinals
Nigerian athletes Kayinsola Ajayi and Favour Ashe will also compete on Sunday. They will face formidable opponents in their respective 100m semi-final heats.
Ajayi will contend with a talented field, including Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, Akani Simbine of South Africa, and Kenneth Bednarek of the USA.
Ashe’s task is equally daunting, as he takes on a star-studded lineup featuring Noah Lyles of the USA, Oblique Seville of Jamaica, and others.
400m Events
Elsewhere, Chidi Okezie and Samuel Ogazi will represent Nigeria in the 400m event on Sunday. Okezie, 31, is finally making his Olympic debut after being caught up in the Tokyo 2020 mishap.
He has been placed in a tough heat, competing against world leader Matthew Hudson-Smith (43.74) and three other athletes who have outperformed him this season.
Meanwhile, 18-year-old sensation Samuel Ogazi, with a lifetime best of 44.52, will battle American Quincy Hall (43.80), Steven Gardiner (44.39), Elián Larregina (44.93), and Jonathan Sacoor (44.98) in heat four for one of three automatic semi-final tickets.
Can D’Tigress Roar Again?
Away from the tracks, attention will also be on Nigeria’s D’Tigress, who will be looking to return to winning ways against Canada in their final group game in the Women’s basketball tournament.
The Nigeria women’s basketball team shocked the world with a massive victory over world number 3 Australia in their first group game, although they were tamed by hosts France in their second game.
Many believe the D’Tigress are not yet done at this Olympic Games.
Going into Sunday’s game, D’Tigress are second in the group behind France, and a win over Canada will see them progress to the quarterfinals in Paris, which will be another record after thumping Australia to record their first win of the tournament in 20 years.
Cycling History
For the first time, Nigeria will compete in the cycling competition at the Olympics. Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye, the country’s leading female cyclist and national sports festival champion, will be flying Nigeria’s flag in Paris.
The 25-year-old qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris by excelling in three separate Olympic cycling events, including one road race and two track cycling competitions. She will be hoping for a memorable debut.
Schedule of events
ATHLETICS (Stade de France)
09:55 – Women’s 200m heats – Favour Ofili
18:05 – Men’s 400m heats – Chidi Okezie, Samuel Ogazi
19:05 – Men’s 100m Semi-Final – Kayinsola Ajayi, Favour Ashe
BASKETBALL (Pierre Mauroy Stadium)
12:30 – Women’s Group Phase – Group B – Canada vs. Nigeria
CYCLING (Trocadéro)
13:00 – Women’s Road Race – Ese Ukpeseraye
Credit: Lovina Ukpeseraye/Instagram
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999