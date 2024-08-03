Team Nigeria came closest to securing its first medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Saturday night, as Chukwuebuka Enekwechi achieved a remarkable sixth-place finish in the men’s Shot Put event.

The 31-year-old, who is the reigning African Champion, delivered a commendable performance, throwing an impressive best mark of 21.42m to secure the sixth position.

Enekwechi’s steady progression in the sport was evident, having jumped from 12th position at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to a personal-best finish at the Paris Games.

This marks the highest position he has ever achieved at either the Olympics or the World Championships.

Despite his determination to secure a podium spot, Enekwechi could not achieve that dream.

He will, however, be proud to be the joint-second-best African finisher in the Shot Put event at the Olympic Games.

Congo’s Franck Elemba is Africa’s best performer in the history of the event at the Olympics.

The Congolese finished fourth eight years ago in Rio De Janeiro.

