President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday, August 4, 2024 address the nation via a televised broadcast, the presidency has said.

The broadcast will air at 7:00 am on that day, a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said.

“Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to plug into the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast,” Mr Ngelale said.

“The broadcast will be repeated on the network services of the NTA and the FRCN at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm on the same day.”

The protest over poor governance across the country is in its third day. Deaths, violence, looting destruction of public and private properties and law enforcement brutality have trailed the demonstrations across the country.

Amnesty International said at least 13 people have so far been killed by security agents, a charge the police have denied. Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, put the fatalities at seven but blamed terrorists, local vigilante and a reckless driver for the deaths.

In the midst of the confusion in parts of the country, some people have called on the president to address the nation to respond to the grievances of the protesters.

With the announcement by his office this evening, President Tinubu seems to have heeded the call.

