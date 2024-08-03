After Day Two of the #EndBadGovernance protests that was planned to run for 10 days, social and commercial activities have resumed in many parts of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

When our correspondent visited Mokola, Iwo Road, and other protest sites at about 9.00 a.m on Saturday, residents, transporters, and shop owners were seen going about their daily economic activities.

With no protesters in sight, the security agencies, which include the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Western Nigerian Security Network corps (Amotekun) were on standby, but were having a free day.

At the Mokola roundabout, some officers who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES anonymously said the residents came out for their businesses because of the presence of security operatives and the excellent job they did on the opening day of the protest.

“We are happy to see people going about their daily lives, conducting business, and going to their workplaces fearlessly. Because of them, we are on standby to prevent the loss of lives and property,” one policeman said.

He added that all members of the security team will remain in strategic locations for the 10 days initially planned for the nationwide protest.

When contacted via WhatsApp, the Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Adéwálé Osifeso, told PREMIUM TIMES that the peaceful protests in Ibadan were the result of good collaboration among security stakeholders.

According to Mr Osifeso, the Oyo State Police Command, prior to the protest, positively engaged all stakeholders in the state.

“Moreso, the officers and men of the Command have a constitutional obligation to protect the lives and property of all peaceful protesters professionally and with respect for the rights of citizens,” he added.

Recall that on Thursday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that youths and residents marched en masse on Ibadan roads, calling for the repeal of the 1999 Constitution among other demands, which they believe would give Nigerians a better life.

