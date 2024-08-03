The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the mass looting, vandalism and destruction of government, and private properties during the #EndBadGovernance protest in Jigawa State.

The NBA chairperson in the state, Mustapha Kashim, in a statement on Saturday, said the destruction was carried out by hoodlums masquerading as protesters.

Mr Kashim urged the police in the state to swiftly prosecute arrested suspects.

“The Dutse Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association expressed shock and dismay over the unpatriotic riotous acts of some unscrupulous elements leading to wanton destruction of critical infrastructures and assets of the State and Local Governments in Jigawa state as well as private businesses criminally destroyed and looted on the 1st of August, 2024 across the State.

“The branch commiserate with the government and people of Jigawa State over the unfortunate incident and also salute His excellency, Governor Umar Namadi’s proactive decision of imposing curfew within the state thereby curtailing the perpetuation of the criminal activities of the hooligans.

“The Dutse Bar finally commends the security agencies in the state for their show of professionalism in handling the situation across the state, and also wishes to call on the Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State to arrest anyone identified and swiftly commence the prosecution of all those found culpable in unleashing mayhem in the state so as to serve as a deterrence against future recurrence”, Mr Kashim said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Governor Umar Namadi, on Thursday, declared a curfew after the #EndBadGovernance protest turned into a looting spree in the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Namadi described the protest in the state as strange, saying it was carried out primarily by underaged children led by sponsors with vested interests.

In another statement, the police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said the protesters attacked government and individual storage facilities and burned vehicles parked at a local government secretariat.

Mr Adam said the protesters broke into the Hadejia local council secretariat and caused havoc.

The police spokesperson said the protesters set fire to six vehicles parked at the premises of the local government secretariat.

He said they also vandalised a storage facility of the Jigawa Agricultural and Rural Development Agency (JARDA) and stole fertilisers and food items.

Also, the police said protesters in Gumel Local Government Area, razed the residence of the member representing Gumel, Sule-tankarkar, Maigari, Gagarawa Federal Constituency, Nazifi Sani.

The spokesperson said the marauding hoodlums also vandalised the NITDA office, looted the APC state secretariat and set it ablaze, vandalised the Jigawa Agricultural Supply Company (JASCO) store and carted away fertiliser and food items in the Birnin Kudu local council area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

