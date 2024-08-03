Operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) and the police shot rounds of live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters and journalists covering the ongoing protests in Abuja.

The SSS officials, masked and in black uniforms, arrived in several Toyota Sienna vans, and started shooting live rounds at the peaceful demonstrators at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

This was shortly after the heavily armed police officers stationed at the main entrance of the stadium fired tear gas at the protesters. Several protesters were harassed and arrested.

At about 12:15 p.m., an official of the SSS, wearing a black mask, cocked his rifle and moved towards journalists covering the protests. Then he started firing.

The pellets of the bullets created pockmarks on the windscreen of one Sienna vehicle, while three bullets pierced the trunk of the car conveying PREMIUM TIMES journalists deployed to cover the protests.

How it happened

At about 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, a handful of protesters gathered by the main entrance of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Side-by-side the crowd were vans of heavily armed police officers and the Army, while several others were positioned strategically (about a 100 meters) around the premises .

During this period, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, FCT, Ishyaku Shuaibu, came to address journalists at the stadium.

“We are here to monitor the protests to ensure it’s peaceful,” he said.

But shortly after he departed, the police started firing tear gas at the peaceful protesters, who had formed a circle by the gate of the stadium with placards bearing different slogans.

The atmosphere of the stadium suddenly turned rowdy, dispersing the protesters and journalists covering the scene.

PREMIUM TIMES correspondents deployed to cover the protests observed some police officers firing the tear gas directly at the fleeing crowd, while some were seen harassing and arresting some protesters caught in the smoky atmosphere.

At about 12:15 p.m., more vans of the police arrived at the stadium, likewise about seven Toyota Sienna vehicles (with no number plates) conveying dozens of masked and heavily armed SSS officers followed suit.

As soon as they alighted from their vehicles, the masked men moved in different directions.

“Leave this place, leave this place,” a masked official of the SSS kept shouting, swinging his hand in anger while pointing his rifle toward journalists covering the protests.

He immediately began to load his rifle with shinny edged bullets wrapped around his waist and he began to shoot at journalists carrying cameras at the opposite side of the stadium. Chaos erupted.

Several other security officials deployed to the scene ran after the protesters and journalists.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police repeatedly used tear gas to disperse protesters in Abuja, on Thursday and Friday. However, the protesters regrouped each time and have vowed to continue their daily protest as part of the 10 days of rage called by the organisers.

Similarly, PREMIUM TIMES reported how female protester collapsed in Abuja after police officers fired tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Earlier on Friday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) condemned the attack and harassment of journalists during the protests.

The commission called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the incident and “take necessary steps to hold perpetrators accountable and report the action taken to NHRC within 10 days.”

READ ALSO: President Tinubu to address Nigerians as hunger protest continues

The brutal dispersal of protesters and journalists from the protest ground by security forces on Saturday also came less than 24 hours after the Nigerian National Committee of International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) warned security agencies against attacking reporters covering the demonstrations.

Today’s protests marked the third day of what the protest organisers christened the “#10daysofrage” demonstration. Their demands include the reintroduction of petrol subsidies and reduction in the salaries and allowances of public officials.

