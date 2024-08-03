Officials of the State Security Services (SSS) and the police shot rounds of live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters and journalists covering the ongoing protests in Abuja.
The SSS officials, masked and in black uniforms, arrived in several Toyota Sienna vans, and started shooting live rounds at the peaceful demonstrators at the MKO Abiola Stadium.
This was shortly after the heavily armed police officers stationed at the main entrance of the stadium fired tear gas at the protesters. Several protesters were harassed and arrested.
At about 12:15 p.m, an official of the SSS, wearing a black mask, cracked his rifle and moved towards journalists covering the protests. Then he started firing.
|
The pellets of the bullets rattled the windscreen of one Sienna vehicle, while three bullets pierced the trunk of the car conveying PREMIUM TIMES correspondents deployed to cover the protests.
Details later…
