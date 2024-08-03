The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says it has not totally suspended or halted Arik Air’s flight operations, which continued as scheduled and did not affect the airline’s ability to operate its remaining fleet.
This is contained in a statement signed by the NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, on Friday in Abuja.
According to Mr Achimugu, NCAA is duty-bound to comply with a court order attaching Arik Air’s aircraft (5NMJF; 5NMJQ; 5NBKX) following determination of a case at the Supreme Court and to ensure compliance with regulatory and safety standards.
“Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) refers to the grounding of three (3) Arik Air aircraft following a Court Order/Attachment.
|
“It is important to clarify that the action does not include the suspension of Arik Air’s overall operations by either the NCAA or the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development as claimed in some quarters.
“We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as Arik Air works through this situation with minimal disruption,” it said.
(NAN)
