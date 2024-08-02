The Nigerian National Committee of International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has observed with concern a series of indiscriminate attacks on journalists covering the #ENDBADGOBERNANCE protests in the country.

We hasten to remind law enforcement agencies that it is the constitutional duty of journalists to cover the protests. They should, therefore, not be attacked while carrying out their duties.

While we recognise the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order, it is also the responsibility of journalists to inform the public of happenings in the country.

Law enforcement agencies are also duty bound to protect journalists. In this regard, we call on the police to investigate attacks on journalists covering the protests. We also demand that journalists be protected from attacks.

Reported attacks on journalists include the following:

Benard Akede of News Central Television was allegedly interrupted and harassed by Police officers who barred him and other journalists from interviewing anyone during a live broadcast in Lagos.

In Kano, a vehicle belonging to Channels Television and conveying about eleven journalists was vandalized. The journalists were traumatised, and one of them, Ibrahim Isah, of TVC was assaulted.

Also, in Kano, another vehicle belonging to Premier Radio was also attacked. A car belonging to Cool/Wazobia/Arewa FM Kano was also not spared.

In Abuja, the nation’s capital, Yakubu Mohammed of Premium Times was attacked and injured by police officers who hit him with the butt of their guns and their batons and caused injuries to his head while covering the protest.

Cameras belonging to journalists were also destroyed by police officers. Jide Oyekunle, a photojournalist with Daily Independent and Chairman of FCT Correspondent Chapel of the NUJ, was arrested and his mobile telephone seized by Police officers.

These are in addition to journalists being teargassed alongside other protesters.

We call on heads of security agencies to instruct their operatives to stop further attacks on journalists. All culpable law enforcement officers will be held to account.

Musikilu Mojeed

President

IPI Nigeria

Tobi Soniyi

Legal Adviser

IPI Nigeria

Friday August 2, 2024

