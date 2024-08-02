The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the police authorities to probe and sanction their officers who attacked journalists during the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests in Abuja on Thursday.

It called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the incident and “take necessary steps to hold perpetrators accountable and report the action taken to NHRC within 10 days.”

The statement identified four journalists, including a PREMIUM TIMES reporter, who were attacked during the protest at Eagle Square in Abuja on Thursday.

They include a Daily Independent newspaper journalist, Jide Oyekunle, who is also chairperson of the FCT Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ).

The rest are Yakubu Mohammed of PREMIUM TIMES, Mary Adeboye of News Central Television, and Kayode Jaiyeola, a photojournalist with Punch Newspaper.

NHRC said on Friday that the journalists did not deserve the treatment the police meted out to them.

“The act is a clear violation of their fundamental human rights and a blatant attempt to suppress the freedom of the press,” the statement quoted the Executive Secretary of the commission, Anthony Ojukwu, as saying.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

On Thursday, the #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria protests began in many parts of the country, including Abuja, demanding a drastic action of President Bola’s Tinubu to address the hardship many Nigerians face as a result of his economic policies.

The protests, which the organisers had planned to hold for 10 days, continued on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how, on Thursday, the police fired tear gas repeatedly on peaceful protesters who were marching from the MKO Abiola Stadium to the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Police officers targeted journalists during the demonstrations in Abuja on Thursday.

They assaulted and arrested two of them, including Mr Mohammed of PREMIUM TIMES reporter, despite identifying themselves as journalists. The journalists were later released.

The police action is believed to have been done to prevent the protesters from reaching Eagle Square.

The incident came barely 24 hours after the NHRC issued an extensive protest advisory on how the police and other relevant agencies should guarantee security during the demonstrations and how protesters should conduct themselves.

Journalists usually fall victim to police brutality during protests in Nigeria.

In 2018, two journalists – Okodi Okodi and Owoidoho Udofia – were molested and detained while covering a protest in Akwa Ibom State. They also sustained injuries.

Read the NHRC’s full press release here.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) strongly condemns the molestation of journalists by the Nigerian Police at Eagle Square during the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest.

According to the Executive Secretary (ES) of the NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu OFR SAN, the act is a clear violation of their fundamental human rights and a blatant attempt to suppress the freedom of press.

The NHRC emphasises that journalists have the constitutional right to carry out their duties without fear of intimidation, harassment, or molestation” he said.

He lamented that those molested, including Jide Oyekunle, Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ ) FCT Correspondents Chapel and journalist with Daily Independent Newspaper; Yakubu Mohammed of Premium Times; Mary Adeboye of News Central Television and Kayode Jaiyeola, a Photojournalist with Punch Newspaper, did not deserve the treatment that was meted on them.

According to the ES, the Police’s actions undermine the principles of democracy and the rule of law. “We call on the Nigerian Police to respect the rights of journalists and protesters, and to ensure that their actions align with international human rights standards.

Dr. Ojukwu said the Commission is calling on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the incident and take necessary steps to hold perpetrators accountable and report the action taken to NHRC within 10 days.

“We reiterate our commitment to protecting human rights and promoting a culture of respect for the rule of law in Nigeria,” he added.

Obinna Nwakonye

Director Corporate Affairs and External Linkages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

