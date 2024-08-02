In October 2020, some Nigerian celebrities led the 14-day End Sars protest against police brutality.

Celebrities like Falz, Runtown, Don Jazzy, Davido, Eedris Abdulkareem, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Tiwa Savage, Mr Macaroni and others joined the End Sars protest.

These stars were so involved that before it commenced, the then minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, urged singer Naira Marley to stop the mass action to protest the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) excesses.

Almost four years after the EndSars protests, these celebrities have shunned the ongoing nationwide protest tagged “End Bad Governance”.

PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday reported that thousands of Nigerians took to the streets in large numbers to voice their grievances over prevailing hardship, poverty, hunger, and poor governance.

However, this newspaper gathered that despite physically shunning the protest, some celebrities threw their weight behind protesting Nigerians on their social handles, while others ignored it. On 9 July, veteran actor Hanks Anuku embarked on a solo hunger protest alongside content creator Flagboy in Abuja.

Comedienne Real Warri Pikin was spotted at the protest grounds in Abuja, while rapper Vector, who joined the demonstrations on Thursday in Lagos, was lauded for his bravery.

Vector would later take to X to caution his colleagues against ignoring the reality of their fans.

To the celebrities taking sides against the reality of their own people/fans, it may be best to repent before you become the only reachable option if the hardship doesn’t stop.#stopsupportingbadgovernance — Teslim. (@VectorThaViper) August 1, 2024

The celebrities

This newspaper checked most celebrities’ social media handles and found that Burna Boy, Mr Macaroni, Portable, and other celebrities commented about the ongoing protest.

Mr Macaroni, on his X page, criticised the police for allegedly arresting, beating and throwing tear gas on peaceful protesters.

He said, “Never cease to amaze me that you would rarely find the police preventing citizens from being harmed or find them at locations where properties are being destroyed or looted. But you will find them in their battalions arresting, beating and throwing tear gas at those walking peacefully protesting on the streets, singing and carrying placards.

“So whatever happened to the primary responsibility of protecting lives and properties? Everybody knows what they are doing.”

Burna Boy, on X on Thursday, reflected on the 2020 protest, stating that his drive for activism died during the End SARS movement.

The 33-year-old cautioned his fans against mentioning his name in the context of the current nationwide protests.

He wrote, quoting a tweet he had posted on 20 October 2020, “The fight in me died on this day. Ogun will doggy anybody that calls my name this time around.”

Another celebrity who participated in the 2020 End Sars protest, Portable, in a video posted on his Instagram, said in Yoruba dialect that he is rich and can’t burn tyres because of the protest.

In another video via his Instagram story, he said, “I value my life, I am not protesting. Do you know how many shows I have collected? Do you know the debt on the ground? I have money to make. I should go and protest so that they will shoot me? I will not protest.”

In another Instagram story, he said if he becomes hungry, he will come out to protest.

Toke Makinwa posted on her X account condemning the destruction of property and theft among fellow Nigerians.

The television host said, “Destroying property and stealing from your fellow Nigerians who are going through the same hardship is not right at all. This is very sad.”

Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, eventually broke the silence on the ongoing protest nationwide. He said he didn’t understand why it was so challenging to be humane.

He further criticised Mr Tinubu via X, claiming it was his birthright, yet he has now turned a deaf ear.

They say make you leave am, you no gree. Say na your birthright. You can’t now turn a deaf ear. — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) August 2, 2024

Others celebrities reactions

Iyabo criticised the events in a series of Instagram posts documenting the unrest; she urged President Tinubu and the police to allow the protesters to demonstrate peacefully.

In one of her posts, she said, “Why are they throwing teargas? The Nigerian police force, peaceful protest is their right.”

“Official Asiwaju Bat, please, sir, kindly speak to your men to caution themselves. Allow a peaceful protest. Thank you. Peaceful protest is their right,” she added.

In another post, she expressed her anger, “But why? It’s a peaceful protest, for God’s sake, and it’s their right.”

Lamenting the violence during the protest, Tonto Dikeh posted a statement on Instagram with a caption addressing the thefts among Nigerians.

In her statement, the actress called for a peaceful protest, calling on the “Federal and state government to attend to the plight of Nigerians, especially the youth.”

She wrote, “Nigerians are stealing and looting from fellow Nigerians who are also enduring the same struggles. You can not solve hunger by burning your food in protest of hunger.

“History always repeats itself! There’s always a precedence, and we all ought to learn from it. The intended peaceful protest has taken its usual turn of violence, and I witnessed it first-hand today.

“Driving to an important engagement and hoodlums have destroyed my friend’s car. This evolves into dangerous grounds. I hope the people who fought for this protest now understand why people like me fought against it and chose dialogue,” she added.

Singer Erigga commented via X, saying, “We are tired, sir. It is now time for Psquare to sing ‘E No Easy Eh.’”

Nigerian singer Spyro said, “I wish men of God would speak up for the people now as they did in the past. This is not a time to pray; it is a time to act. Even the Bible says, ‘Faith without works is dead.’ In biblical times, men of God were strong tools that God used to challenge the government and liberate the people. Moses, your people need you now.

“I personally think it is quite insensitive to post anything entertaining now. The country is bleeding, and we are all affected, whether we agree with it or not. I am very much affected. I particularly feel the pain of the average person, and I don’t intend to stay silent, so I am calling on everyone with a platform to speak up.

“I am hoping that the government will see our tears this time and take actual steps for the betterment of the people. God bless Nigeria,” he added.

Seyi Law, via his X account, claimed that some accused the APC government of being responsible for the destruction occurring in Kano.

The comedian said, “One idiot said the APC government in Kano is the one causing the vandalism so that they can loot money after the protest for repairs. He doesn’t even know the Governor is from NNPP.”

DJ Switch also said that the more the government threatens with violence, the more persistent the longing for change will be.

“Intimidation is a standard tactic for the Nigerian government. That is all they have… we the people, have the will and desire for a working Nigeria for all and not a select few! The more they threaten with violence, the more that desire and will for change persists.

“Please, do not let this be ENDSARS 2.0. Do not fail yourselves and render meaningless the sacrifices we make. Never in history have there been changes without sacrifice. The time, I believe, is now,’’ she said.

