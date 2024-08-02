The Police Command in Kano State has announced the detention of 320 suspects allegedly involved in vandalising public buildings during the nationwide protests in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this during a parade of the suspects at the police headquarters on Friday.
Mr Kiyawa stated that the suspects were apprehended at the premises of high courts and other public buildings, with various items found in their possession.
He explained that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, had established a comprehensive security network to ensure that the residents could go about their legitimate activities without any let or hindrance.
The police appealed to the residents to support their efforts by providing intelligence information that could aid in apprehending criminals in the state, thereby contributing to a safer and more secure environment.
The Commissioner of Police, Salma Dogo, praised the state government’s decision to impose a 24-hour curfew in the state.
He also urged the parents to ensure that all the stolen property from vandalised buildings were returned to the nearest police station.
Mr Dogo warned that the police would not tolerate any acts of vandalism or disruptions to the peaceful atmosphere.
He emphasised that anyone found engaging in such criminal behaviour would face dire consequences, as the police remained committed to maintaining law and order in the state.
(NAN)
