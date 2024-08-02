A female protester collapsed in Abuja on Friday after police officers fired tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters at the MKO Abiola Stadium.
The protesters dispersed after the police fired multiple rounds of tear gas at them. However, two sturdy protesters stayed back, defied the health hazard of the tear gas and called for help for the young woman who collapsed.
The woman has been taken to the hospital for treatment.
The police in Abuja, like in many other parts of Nigeria, have made it a habit to disrupt peaceful protests with tear gas without concern for the health implications of such.
|
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police repeatedly used tear gas to disperse protesters in Abuja, on Thursday and Friday. However, the protesters regrouped each time and have vowed to continue their daily protest as part of the 10 days of rage called by the organisers.
Details later…
