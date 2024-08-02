The Nigerian Army has released the statement below denying that soldiers participated in the looting of a store in Kano during the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest.

Army spokesperson Onyema Nwachukwu spoke about a video that showed some cooking oil jars being conveyed in an army vehicle while violent protesters looted shops in Kano.

Mr Nwachukwu said some hoodlums had looted a store before the arrival of soldiers.

“The troops intercepted some of the hoodlums and recovered some of the looted items, which they were conveying back to the store when another distress call of a planned attack on the Kano State Government House was received,” he said.

Read the full statement below.

The Nigerian Army (NA) has been notified of a viral video circulating in the social media, insinuating that troops participated in the looting spree by some unscrupulous persons who took advantage of the protest to perpetrate the looting that occurred on Thursday, 1 August 2024 in Kano.

The NA by this statement wishes to set the record straight and correct this misinformation. Contrary to the misconception portrayed in the purported video, soldiers of 3 Brigade NA responded to a distress call of hoodlums’ attack on Barakat Stores in the metropolis, the swift intervention of the soldiers however prevented the hoodlums from having a filled day. The troops intercepted some of the hoodlums and recovered some of the looted items, which they were conveying back to the Store, when another distress call of a planned attack on the Kano State Government House was received. Considering the urgency of the imminent attack, the troops immediately diverted to respond to the distress call in order to protect the Government House from the hoodlums’ attack. It was in the course of the response to distress call about possible attack on Kano Government House, that the video was shot. The fluidity and urgency of the distress call explain why troops in the video were not overly bothered when some hoodlums even stole from the troops’ truck while in motion. At that juncture, preventing the attack on the Government House was more expedient.

Troops have since moved the recovered gallons of cooking oil and other items back to the store, where they were safely handed-over to the rightful owner. The management of Barakat stores has acknowledged and appreciated the effort of the troops and their professional conduct in a letter conveyed by the organization’s General Manager.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The NA commends the troops for their swift effort and professional conduct in maintaining law and order and prevention of wanton looting by the hoodlums. These actions demonstrate the NA’s commitment and resolve to protect lives and property of the citizenry.

We urge the public to be cautious of misinformation and verify facts before drawing conclusions. We appreciate the cooperation and support of law-abiding members of the public in ensuring peace and safety at this critical moment.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Major General

Director Army Public Relations

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

