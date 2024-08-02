The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has pleaded with citizens to call off the ongoing nationwide protest and give the government a chance to redeem itself.

The council acknowledged the widespread challenges driving the protests but emphasised that civil unrest is not a viable solution and would only worsen the nation’s fragile state.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Friday in Abuja.

The council expressed deep concerns over the outcome of the nationwide protests.

It observed with heavy heart the happenings in the country as a result of the protest that commenced in a peaceful manner on Thursday but turned violent which had resulted in loss of lives and property.

“Despite pleas from all quarters, the protest took a turn for the worse and became violent later in the day.

“In just a few hours, lives and property were lost due to this unfortunate scenario. In just one day, lives and enormous amount of property have been destroyed.

“Imagine if this continues for a prolonged period of time. Only God knows the extent of damage that will be incurred,” it said.

The council also urged security agencies to be more professional in the discharge of their duties.

NIREC urged the government to expedite action toward meeting the yearnings and needs of citizens.

“We need a peaceful and tranquil nation we can be proud to call our own. May God bless us all.”

Recall that organisers of the protest had said it would be held from 1 August to 10 August.

However, there have been numerous calls for them to stop the protests on the grounds that their voices have already been heard.

(NAN)

