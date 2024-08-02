Nigerian athletes Rosemary Chukwuma and Tima Godbless participated in Friday’s women’s 100m event at the Stade de France arena.

While the duo sought to advance to the semifinals after a successful NCAA season, only Chukwuma pulled through.

Chukwuma, seeded in Heat 5, secured a spot in the semifinals with a third-place finish, clocking 11.01 seconds behind Ewa Swoboda (10.99s) and Dina Asher-Smith (11.01s).

Unfortunately, Godbless placed sixth in Heat 7 with a time of 11.33 seconds, despite a strong start, as Gina Bass won the heat in 11.01 seconds.

Chukwuma will return to the track for the semifinals, facing stiff competition in the “Semifinal of Death” alongside Sha’Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Julien Alfred, and Gina Bass-Bittaye.

Only two athletes will automatically qualify for the final on Saturday.

Chukwuma, with a 10.88 personal best time, will be looking to cause an upset to make it to the final l.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Unfortunately, Favour Ofili, the reigning Nigerian champion, did not feature in Friday’s race following her non-registration by the relevant authorities.

Low finish in High Jump

Earlier Friday, Nigeria’s dreams of having its first woman qualify for the high jump final were shattered.

Temitope Adeshina, who set a new Nigerian record of 1.97m just two months ago, failed to clear the qualification mark of 1.97m, finishing 19th overall.

Despite successfully navigating 1.88m on her second attempt, Adeshina could not surpass 1.92m, missing a spot among the top 12 finalists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

