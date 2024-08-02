Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned a social media campaign for forced relocation of Igbo people from Lagos and other states in the South-west region of Nigeria.

The trolling, using the ‘IgboMustGo’ hashtag, a recurrent development for some years, recently gained traction following the perceived support of Igbo people, given the ongoing nationwide anti-government protests.

The #EndBadGovernance protest, aimed at pressuring President Bola Tinubu to address the hardship millions of Nigerians face because of his economic policies, did not kick off in the Igbo-dominated South-east as it did in other parts of the country on Thursday.

Reacting to the new wave of trolling, Atiku denounced it as “deeply troubling and fundamentally opposed to the principles of unity and coexistence that define our nation”.

His reaction in his post on X ea was accompanied by a screenshot of the post by an X handle issuing a one-month ultimatum for Igbo people to vacate Lagos.

In cautioning against such ethnicity profiling, Atiku, a former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, referenced the Rwandan genocide as a fallout of unchecked ethnic hatred.

“History has shown us the consequences of allowing hatred and bigotry to fester, as seen in Rwanda. What began with inflammatory rhetoric led to devastating outcomes. We must learn from these lessons and act decisively,” Atiku wrote.

He called for immediate and strong action from the Nigerian government and law enforcement agencies to address the situation.

“I call on the Nigerian government and relevant authorities to take immediate and strong action against those inciting such hatred and division. It is imperative to investigate, arrest, and prosecute individuals promoting ethnic discrimination and violence. The rule of law must prevail, and those found guilty of incitement should face the full extent of legal consequences,” his post further read.

Atiku noted the importance of Lagos and the South-west as culturally diverse regions where various ethnic groups, including the Igbo community, contribute significantly to the local economy and cultural fabric.

The trolling has been a recurrent development in Lagos during election cycles where Igbos were perceived to give bloc support to candidates with Igbo leaning.

