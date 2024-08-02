The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, on Thursday, declared a curfew after the #EndBadGovernance protest turned into a looting spree in the state.

The governor, in a broadcast, said the curfew is with immediate effect, but it will be relaxed from 12:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday to allow Muslims to participate in the Jumm’at congregational prayers.

Mr Namadi described the protest in the state as strange, saying it was carried out primarily by underaged children led by sponsors with vested interests.

He said the protesters destroyed and looted public properties in the state, which made it necessary to impose the curfew to prevent further damage.

The governor said the curfew would continue until the situation is assessed and evaluated to determine the next line of action.

Damages caused by protesters

Meanwhile, the police in the state warned that the curfew would be enforced urging residents to abide by the directives.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, in a statement, said the protesters attacked government and individual storage facilities and burned vehicles parked at a local government secretariat.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Adam said the protesters broke into the Hadejia local council secretariat and caused havoc.

The police said the protesters set fire to six vehicles parked at the premises of the local government secretariat.

He said the protesters also vandalised a storage facility of the Jigawa Agricultural and Rural Development Agency (JARDA) and stole fertilisers and food items.

Also, the police said the protesters in Gumel Local Government Area, razed the residence of the member representing Gumel, Sule-tankarkar, Maigari, Gagarawa Federal Constituency, Nazifi Sani.

The spokesperson said the marauding hoodlums also vandalised the NITDA office, looted the APC state secretariat and set it ablaze, vandalised the Jigawa Agricultural Supply Company (JASCO) store and carted away fertiliser and food items in the Birnin Kudu local council area.

Mr Adam said the protesters attempted to attack the residence of the senator for Jigawa North-west district, Babangida Hussaini, in Kazaure town.

Recovery and arrest

The police statement said 55 suspects were arrested, and looted items were recovered during the protest.

“We’ve arrested 55 suspects, recovered motorcycles 35, tricycles 3 bicycles 12 bags of fertiliser, 111 chairs 9, and cartons of mosquito nets 40,” the police spokesperson said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

