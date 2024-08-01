The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted 87 lawyers for the award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) for 2024.

The secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Bello, who doubles as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, announced this in a public notice on Thursday.

The list of new SAN designates was approved at the LPPC’s 164th plenary meeting, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, on Thursday.

The SAN rank is a prestigious honour conferred on distinguished members of the legal profession, recognising their excellence as advocates and academics.

During the meeting, the LPPC reviewed five petitions against some applicants. All petitions were considered to be lacking in merit and were dismissed.

The swearing-in ceremony for the 87 successful candidates is scheduled for 30 September, during the special court session marking the commencement of the Supreme Court’s new legal year. This event traditionally takes place at the Supreme Court.

Members of the Inner Bar, known as SANs, receive privileges such as reserved seating in the front rows of all courts and priority in their case hearings.

They are also distinguished by their attire, known as “silk,” which differs from the standard gown worn by other lawyers.

Here are the names of the shortlisted candidates.

Advocacy category:

1. Lateef Olaseinde Karim, Esq.

2. Godwin Tagbo Ike, Esq.

3. Johnson Odionu, Esq.

4. Nnodim Marcellinus Duru, Esq.

5. Innocent Adams Ovbagbedia, Esq.

6. Soronnadi Anthony Njoku, Esq.

7. Adamu Abubakar, Esq.

8. Charles Oyaole Musa, Esq.

9. Udochi Nunny Iheanacho, Esq.

10. David Dare Onietan, Esq.

11. Elele Chinatu Casmir, Esq.

12. Josiah Rapuluchuks Nduka, Esq.

13. Godwin Ikechukwu Obeta, Esq.

14. Habeeb Orisavia Ilavbare, Esq.

15. Moses Kolade Obafemi, Esq.

16. Mathew Echezonam Esonanjor, Esq.

17. Baba Fika Dalah, Esq.

18. Babatunde Ademoye Sodipo, Esq.

19. Mustapha Ikhegbe Abubakar, Esq.

20. Emmanuel Ibhagbemien Esene, Esq.

21. Henry Adedayo Bello, Esq.

22. Boniface Chinedu Moore, Esq.

23. Clement Amechi Ezika, Esq.

24. Omokayode Adebayo Dada, Esq.

25. Edwin Anikwem, Esq.

26. Roy Ogbonnaya Umahi Nwaeze, Esq.

27. Olumide Oniyire Olugbenga, Esq.

28. Monday Onyekachi Ubani, Esq.

29. Ayoola Olufemi Ajayi, Esq.

30. Paul Chukwuma Obi, Esq.

31. Olasupo Dominic Ati-John, Esq.

32. Cole Segun Ololade, Esq.

33. Charles Ayodeji Adeogun-Phillips, Esq.

34. Okechukwu Kingsley Ajunwa, Esq.

35. Jacob Ocheogbu Ifere, Esq.

36. Emmanuel Aderemi Adekile, Esq.

37. Christopher Ehumadu Okeke, Esq.

38. Oluronke Adeyemi, Esq.

39. Oluwole Olawale Afolabi, Esq.

40. Toboukebide Kekemeke, Esq.

41. Akinbamigbe Adesomoju, Esq.

42. Victor Owarienomare Odjemu, Esq.

43. Josiah Ojochide Daniel-Ebune, Esq.

44. Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun, Esq.

45. Abdulaziz Enebi Ibrahim, Esq.

46. Stanley Chidozie Imo, Esq.

47. Charles Oladipo Titiloye, Esq.

48. Abdulkarim Kanaabubakar, Esq.

49. Kingsley Chuku, Esq.

50. Adeyinka Oluwaseun Aderemi, Esq.

51. Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi, Esq.

52. Adedeji Sharafadeen Abdulkadir, Esq.

53. Idowu Omotunde Benson, Esq.

54. Kolawole James Olowookere, Esq.

55. Chinasa Thelma Unaegbunam, Esq.

56. Ademola Oluwawolemi Esan, Esq.

57. Omosanya Atilola Popoola, Esq.

58. Taiye Ayotunde Oniyide, Esq.

59. Emonye Oga Adekwu, Esq.

60. Aderemi Oguntoye, Esq.

61. Kashopefoluwa Olawale Balogun, Esq.

62. Abdul Adamu, Esq.

63. Theodore Okey Ezeobi, Esq.

64. Rilwan Birnin Kebbi Umar, Esq.

65. Chienye Ifeanyichukwu Okafor, Esq.

66. Kaka Shehu Lawan, Esq.

67. Abba Muhammed, Esq.

68. Wendy Nwenenda Kuku, Esq.

69. Ekele Enyinnaya Iheanacho, Esq.

70. Okechukwu George Edeze, Esq.

71. Akinyemi Oluwole Olujinmi, Esq.

72. Gyang Yaya Zi, Esq.

73. Idris Abubakar, Esq.

74. George Ibrahim, Esq.

75. Boonyameen Babajide Lawal, Esq.

76. Terkaa Jeremiah Aondo, Esq.

77. Tochukwu Peter Tochukwu, Esq.

78. Uchenna Uzo Njoku, Esq.

79. Paul Babatunde Daudu, Esq.

80. Chukwudi Kachikwu Enebeli, Esq.

81. Yusuf Folatunji Ogunrinde, Esq.

82. Tobechukwu Kenechukwu Nweke, Esq.

83. Ademola Kamardeen Abimbola, Esq.

84. Yunus Abdulsalam, Esq.

85. Mofesomo Ayodeji Tayo-Oyetibo, Esq.

86. Chukwuemeka Agamadodaigwe Nnawuchi, Esq.

Meanwhile, the LPPC elevated one academic for the highN80to advocacy position.

1. Professor GANIU OKE ADEYEMI |

