The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has once again appealed to the protest conveners, their covert and overt benefactors, to sheathe their swords and seek dialogue.

The sultan, in a statement signed by the Secretary General, Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Khalid Aliyu, on Thursday, warned that an escalation of the violent protest may cause a catastrophe in the West African sub-region.

“We genuinely feared escalation to an uncontrollable scenario and the reports are tilting towards that. Therefore, we, in the name of Allah, the Most High, call for an end to the snowballing rampaging, in the name of protest.

“We should all understand that there must be a stable country called Nigeria, before we can proudly call ourselves Nigerians,” the sultan said, urging for calm.

He called on Muslim clerics to explore tomorrow’s Friday Jumm’at prayer to calm nerves and pray for sustainable peace and restrain in the ongoing protest.

“With tomorrow being Friday, Jumu’ah mosque Imams and Muslim leaders are implored to calm nerves and call on the Ummah to appreciate peace rather than chaotic state of affairs, which may even deny us congregational prayers.

“The Qur’anic guidance in trying moments remains “When the suffering reached them from us, why then did they not learn humility?” Qur’an 6:43. Hence, sober reflection, sincere humility, and continued prayer to Allah, the Ever Merciful is the antidote to the quagmire.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The Prophet (peace be upon him) said supplication is a weapon of the believer and the light of the heavens and the earth.” Let’s, therefore pray for Allah’s apt intervention. All Imams are equally called upon to commence sustained supplications and/or prayers at this moment of grief, through Qunootun-Nawazil (special prayers at calamitous periods in the last Raka’ah of each obligatory prayer and non-obligatory prayers),” he said, in the statement.

The traditional ruler said the call has become imperative, bearing in mind that the protest is getting out of hand and the consequence may be too heavy on the West-African sub-region.

The Sultan further called on all Majaalis (knowledge-seeking gatherings), Halqas (study circles), Madaaris, and Makarantun Allo (Islamic schools), as well as the leadership of all Muslim organisations and/or societies in Nigeria to commence special prayers in calamitous situations and trying times (Qunootun-Nawazil), and seek Allah’s compassion for Nigeria.

“A clarion call is therefore made to all leaders and the Nigerian citizens to fear Allah, for it is through such a spiritual medium that Allah’s intervention descends with full assurance from Him, the Ever Merciful.

“Muslims are also urged to be introspective and should embrace more Dhikr (remembrance of Allah), through glorification of Allah, Istighfar (seeking Allah’s forgiveness) and ceaseless Du’a (prayers and invocations), for ease and relief in these trying moments,” he added.

The sultan also called on the Nigerian government to do the needful in addressing the hardship in the country.

“Nevertheless, the Sultan of Sokoto, implores the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria to address the nation, by assuring all Nigerians that peace, security, stability, relief to hardship and food security would be achieved under his stewardship, in-sha Allah.

“Likewise, State Governors should also calm nerves, as silence is no longer golden at this moment of anxiety. In this time of challenge, we pray for guidance, protection, good health, and peace for all leaders, and for tranquility to prevail in Nigeria. May Allah, the Most High, also provide the quickest relief to all problems bedeviling the Nigerian state,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

