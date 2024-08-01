Thousands of Nigerians commenced the ten-day nationwide protests today.
The organisers, many young people, say they are frustrated by the country’s economic conditions and have vowed “days of rage” in demonstrations.
With momentum soaring on and offline, the Nigerian government fears a replay of the October 2020 #EndSARS protest, which started peacefully but turned violent.
President Bola Tinubu has said he recognises the right to peaceful protests. Still, his administration is wary of the “dangers” associated with demonstrations that are “vulnerable” to being hijacked by criminals.
While the president has begged the youth to shelve the protest, some senior administration officials labelled the protests as unwarranted and politically motivated.
Organisers of the protests are calling for reversing the fuel price hike, restoring affordable electricity tariffs, and reducing import duties to their previous rates.
The groups also demand the reversal of many institutions’ hikes in tertiary education fees. They also demand full transparency and accountability in governance, including the public disclosure and reduction of public officials’ salaries and allowances and an emergency fund to support SMEs.
PREMIUM TIMES brings you photos from the protest in Abuja.
