Youths, students and civil society organisations under the aegis of Coalition of Concerned Nigerian Citizens (CCNC) Osun State, on Thursday, stormed major streets in Osogbo, the state capital and Ile-Ife to protest against bad governance in the country.

They demanded that President Bola Tinubu should, as a matter of urgency, review or discard some of his economic policies, which have brought hardship to the majority of Nigerians.

The protesters, who earlier converged on the popular Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo around 9:15 a.m, later moved to the basement of Olaiya flyover bridge.

Supported by a sizable population of commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okada riders, the protesters chanted solidarity songs and deplored the hardship in the country.

They called on Mr Tinubu to review his economic policies, saying many Nigerians have been subdued by poverty and frustration since the advent of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

Addressing the protesters at Olaiya, the coordinator of the CCNC, Ajala Adetunji, said: “Hunger, poverty and hardship are affecting everyone of us. We are here not because of any political affiliation or because anybody is given us a dime. What you see today is the reaction of the people to bad governance and socioeconomic challenges in the country.”

According to him, “the youth population is the largest and we are the one suffering most from bad governance. We are not afraid of anybody and what we have come here to do is to exercise our rights according to the constitution of Nigeria. We are also here to establish what we are passing through.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“President Bola Tinubu should review his economic policies and petrol pump price should be reduced to N197 per litre. We are suffering and the pain is unbearable. All the policies that are affecting the poor, Tinubu look into and review them. One of the policies is the fuel subsidy that has been removed. You have removed the subsidy and the impact is not felt by the people. You are telling us to wait. Are we going to wait until everybody dies?

“The recently approved minimum wage of N70,000 cannot buy a bag of rice. Let there be an agricultural revolution to boost food security. When the prices of goods are reduced, we won’t protest. When the pump price of petrol reduces, we will know that Tinubu is serious.”

The group also called on the state government to be accountable for the allocation and other funds that they receive from the Federal Government because people need to feel the impact of the funds.

“Unemployment rate and electricity tariff are on the high side. We are demanding a reduction in inflation and tariff for electricity. In Nigeria today, food inflation is over 40 per cent. This is worrisome and terrible, and you want us to keep quiet. It is not possible. There must be a review of policies that affect the people negatively,” Mr Adetunji added.

Also speaking, Alfred Adegoke noted that while the protest was being planned, the government said it will be like the EndSARS protest of 2020, during which public infrastructure was destroyed and many lives lost.

He observed that this was a lie and propaganda from the government, stating that the EndSARS protest was peaceful with the active involvement of civil rights activists until security agencies started to shoot protesters at Ojota, Lagos State.

“Today, we commend the security agents who are here to monitor this protest. We are here to protest peacefully without vandalising any properties. Our youths and students are here to participate in this protest.

“Our rights to engage in peaceful protest is guaranteed under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We that chased the military away cannot afford to keep quiet in the face of bad governance by the current civilian government that is making life miserable for the people,” he said.

In his remark, Wale Adebisi praised the youths for having the consciousness to demand for good governance.

He said it was the duty of the government to protect the citizens and provide employment for them.

However, he lamented that these were lacking in Nigeria. “Education service is at the lowest ebb. There is pervasive insecurity in the country. There are graduates of five, six years without a job. This is saddening.

“The youth and majority of Nigerians are rejecting a government that exploits the people. We voted for them not to cheat us but to provide good and responsive governance. This is why we all came out today to say no to bad governance. We want a government that will provide an enabling environment for all,” Mr Adebisi said.

The protesters later moved towards Ogo Oluwa area and Osun State government secretariat, Abere.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

