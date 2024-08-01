The #EndBadGovernance protest near Eagle Square in Abuja turned chaotic on Thursday after police fired tear gas canisters at the crowd of demonstrators.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that what started as a peaceful demonstration erupted into chaos around 11:46 a.m. when the police resorted to the use of tear gas in a bid to disperse the protesters.

The protesters had defied the police’s subtle threats to confine them to Moshood Abiola Stadium, which a court had designated as the only permitted venue for the protest.

Addressing the protesters at the stadium earlier on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, the FCT Command, Benneth Igwe, said the police would enforce the court order by not allowing the protests to be held elsewhere in the federal capital.

However, the protesters said the constitution did not give the power to a court to decide where citizens should protest.

The protesters defiantly marched from the stadium and headed to the Eagles Square, where police operatives began to fire bursts of gunshots, releasing canisters of teargas to break their resistance.

The shells of the fired canisters injured many of the protesters.

The protesters, asserting their right to protest freely, chanted songs and slogans highlighting their reasons for embarking on the strike.

The atmosphere grew increasingly tense as the procession began to march from the stadium to Eagles Square.

Some endured the burning sensation from inhaling the tear gas fumes to pick up and throw the canister shells back at the police line.

As this was going on, a police helicopter was observed hovering overhead.

Nearby, the usually bustling Federal Secretariat appeared deserted by workers and vendors on Thursday.

The #EndBadGovernance protest was held in many states to pressure President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address hunger and the generally high costs of living resulting from its economic policies.

Thursday is the first day of the protest billed to be held 10 days nationwide.

