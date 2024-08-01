The police in Kano State said a section of the Digital Industrial Park (DIP) of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) in Kano State was attacked by protesters on Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police, Salma Dogo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Thursday that the generator house was set ablaze and the office was vandalised.

He said that the police, along with other security agencies, had already taken measures to safeguard the lives and property of the residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre, which serves the northwestern region of Nigeria, was scheduled for commissioning on Wednesday, 7 August.

However, protesters invaded the centre, broke into offices, and looted state-of-the-art equipment worth billions of Naira. The generator room was also reportedly set ablaze.

The centre was established to promote the federal government’s digital economy initiative by training young Nigerians in digital entrepreneurship.

The centre is one of six located in each of the country’s geo-political zones, with this particular one serving the northwest region.

The attack on the centre has significant implications for the government’s digital economy project, which aims to foster young digital entrepreneurs.

(NAN)

