The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy in Nigeria, Bosun Tijani, has lamented the destruction and looting of Digital Innovation Park in Kano by residents protesting against the economic hardship in the country.

The protesters attacked the yet-to-be-inaugurated park on Thursday, the first day of the nationwide protest.

Mr Tijani, who commented on a PREMIUM TIMES post on X about the attack on the federal government facility, disclosed that the destroyed park was to be inaugurated “next week”.

“Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano, slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT), has been set ablaze and looted by protesters.

“Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week. A slight setback for our journey to deepening our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of Naira down the drain,” the minister said in his post on X.

Nigerians in different parts of the country are protesting against economic hardship. Reports indicate that the protests had turned violent in some areas. There are also reports of police brutality against peaceful protesters and journalists.

