Hoodlums, armed with various weapons, on Thursday, took to the streets in parts of Kano metropolis, attacking shops and offices, looting property, and engaging in mob actions.
The marauding hoodlums were seen carrying off items such as office furniture, air conditioners, and metal signboards.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a bus carrying journalists from various media outlets were also attacked along Sokoto Road.
The hoodlums used sticks and machetes to shatter the bus windows, injuring TVC and Leadership reporters with glass sprinkles.
Earlier in the day, protesters had gathered in front of the Government House, chanting anti-government slogans and calling for change.
The situation, however, turned violent as tyres were set ablaze, with security forces forced to disperse the crowd with teargas.
Several locations, including Rufaida Yoghurt at Kabuga, Kano Printing Press, and the NCC Office at Audu Bako Secretariat, were targeted by the looters.
Also, some personal properties and houses near the Government House were attacked and looted by the hoodlums.
