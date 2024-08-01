The anticipated #EndBadGovernance protest scheduled to take off nationwide on 1 August failed to take place on Thursday in Ekiti, as no protester was seen at the Fajuyi park, the usual venue for such events.

Most roads were also devoid of activity or any form of protest.

Recall that the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, had on Wednesday vowed to ensure protection of lives and property of citizens of the state in the wake of the planned protests.

Mr Oyebanji said Nigeria and its people cannot afford “another massive destruction of our economic base” as witnessed during the #EndSARS protest that led to the destruction of many private and government infrastructure.

Addressing the people of Ekiti State in a statewide broadcast on Wednesday morning, the governor expressed concern that the planned protest has the potential to degenerate into violence and reverse his administration’s steady progress to shared prosperity.

In addition, the state government had met with various interest groups including monarchs, student leaders, market women, artisans, drivers’ unions and the security agencies with the goal of nipping the protest in the bud.

It was also learnt that the Local Government chairmen were directed to use all means possible to prevent the protest from taking place in their domains.

However, when PREMIUM TIMES visited the usual convergent point at Fajuyi park in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, there were no protesters, except armed security forces that cordoned off the area.

At the State Secretariat and some other offices visited, workers stayed away from work as the doors were locked.

But when PREMIUM TIMES visited the bank road, the banks along the corridor were opened for business, while shops around the area were also opened for business.

A visit to some markets in the state capital, including Bisi market and Okeisa market, also showed that people were busy buying and selling.

Meanwhile, Yoruba elders under the auspices of the Yoruba Leaders of Thought lauded the youth for shunning the protest.

The leaders of thought, who declared their opposition when they addressed journalists in Ado Ekiti, urged youths in other states to think of those who depend on daily incomes to survive before embarking on long strikes with processions.

Briefing journalists, the National Leader of the group and ex-permanent secretary, Tajudeen Olusi, said that most of the complaints of the youths, especially hunger, are being addressed by the government.

Mr Olusi, who was represented by the National Secretary, Bayo Aina, said that the government has opened its door for people to bring food without paying any tariff, in addition to the free distribution of foods as palliatives.

“We have total aversion for a strike that will last 10 days. It is abnormal. We are not opposed to a protest, but a protest that will last long will degenerate to an unanticipated and undesirable outcome, and we don’t want it. We urge people to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation,” he said.

