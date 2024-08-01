The Police in Zaria, Kaduna State have dispersed protesters who blocked the Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway.
The protesters had earlier blocked the Gwargwaje junction, a section of the Kaduna -Zaria- Kano expressway, causing a gridlock of trucks travelling to Kano.
Police officers tried to convince the youth to allow free vehicular movement, but they were stoned by the youth, prompting the security officers to throw tear gas at them.
Meanwhile, the situation was brought under control after the protesters resisted the action and returned to the road, blocking vehicular movement.
|
The police, however, later allowed the youth to continue with the blockage of the road and the gridlock persisted.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999