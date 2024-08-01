The police in Kano State have detained 13 suspects for alleged vandalism of vehicles at the State High Court premises.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Salma Dogo, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kano.
He said officers apprehended the suspects at the court premises.
Mr Dogo said the police adopted proactive security measures to ensure the safety of residents of the state during the protest.
|
According to Mr Dogo, the police and sister security agencies were conducting intensive patrols to guarantee the safety of the residents and protesters.
“This collaboration aims to maintain law and order in the state during the duration of the protest”, he said.
The commissioner urged residents of the state to provide credible intelligence on suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999