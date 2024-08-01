Many protesters, primarily children and youths, took to the streets of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, on Thursday morning, joining the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest.

Armed with placards and banners, the protesters converged at the Ministry of Works Roundabout and marched towards the Roadblock Flyover.

The demonstrators chanted in Hausa: “Tinubu-Shettima bamuyi, meaning, “We don’t wantand Shettima.”

Human and vehicular movements were scanty.

When this report was filed, shop owners at the Jalingo market and Hammaruwa Road closed their shops.

A visit to some locations in Jalingo revealed no business activities.

­

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

