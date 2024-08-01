Police officers on Thursday attacked and injured a PREMIUM TIMES reporter covering the #EndbadGovernance protest in Abuja.
The police officers hit Yakubu Mohammed with the butt of their gun and their batons until he sustained injuries on his head.
He was then arrested and briefly detained in a police van placed near the Head of Service Building in the Secretariat area of Abuja.
Mr Mohammed was wearing a press vest that clearly identified him as a journalist and also presented his identity card to the police officers.
|
“They told me they were not concerned about my ID card and that they had even arrested an NUJ chairman earlier,” Mr Mohammed told his editors minutes after he was released.
Mr Mohammed and other PREMIUM TIMES journalists joined their colleagues from other newsrooms to cover the #EndBadGovernance protest in Abuja.
This newspaper reported how the protest turned rowdy after the police fired teargas at protesters.
Details later…
