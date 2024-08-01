At least 11 buses filled with ‘No protest’ protesters arrived at the premises of Moshood Abiola National Stadium at about 9:35 a.m. on Thursday, the first day of the planned 10-day protests.
Three of them told PREMIUM TIMES in separate interviews that they were promised N5,000 each to participate in the anti-protest.
A man, believed to be their leader, who arrived at the venue in a black Toyota SUV with an Abuja plate number marked KWL 895 CH, was seen instructing them on what to do.
|
One of the participants, who identified himself as Sabi’u, told this newspaper that they were promised N5,000 each.
He added that N2,000 had been paid to each of them and that the remaining N3,000 would be paid after the protests.
Two others, who gave their names as Muhammad and Abdulkareem, said they were picked up at the Asokoro village.
However, it is unclear if government officials hired them as they claim not to know.
Several government officials have appealed to the protest organisers not to embark on the action as they were trying to address the economic hardship in the country.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999