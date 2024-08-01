Businesses have been grounded in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with many retail shops in the city not opening as at 8 a.m., on Thursday, the first day of the nationwide protest against bad governance in Nigeria.
Worst affected areas along Ikot Ekpene Road, Oron Road, and Wellington Bassey Way which leads to the Government House, Uyo.
Ibom Plaza, a popular commercial centre in Uyo, is deserted this morning.
Meanwhile, the nationwide protest is yet to commence in the city at the time of filing this report but police operatives were seen at strategic positions in the city.
In a meeting earlier in the week, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State had appealed to youths in the state not to join the planned protest, assuring that his administration was taking measures to address hardship facing the people of the state.
President Bola Tinubu has also appealed to the youths to shelve the protest, with some officials of his administration saying the protest was politically motivated.
The protest organisers who are deploying social media including X (formerly Twitter) to mobilise the people
are demanding reversal of petrol price hike, restoration of affordable electricity tariffs, and the reduction of import duties.
Although the protest is yet to commence in Uyo, some police operatives on duty are seen welding guns and tying red armbands.
