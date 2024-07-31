Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the EFCC, recovered about N232 billion and hundreds of millions of Naira more in other currencies between May 2023 and May 2024, an internal document of the agency seen by PREMIUM TIMES has revealed.

The document summarises cases investigated and the recoveries made by the agency within the one year, but it does not provide the details.

A senior agency official confirmed the document’s authenticity in a Wednesday off-the-record interview with this newspaper.

According to the document, the EFCC received 15,753 petitions within the period.

However, after investigating 23,287 cases, the agency filed 5,376 cases in court involving indicted individuals and corporate entities.

Within the period, lawyers representing the agencies also secured 3,376 convictions, but it was not immediately clear whether they all had to do with cases filed within the period or before.

Monetary recoveries made by the agency in that period include N231,623,186,004.74, $70,260,544.18, and £ 29,264.50.

Others are €208,297.10; ₹ 51,360 (Indian rupees); $3,950 (Canadian dollars) $740 (Australian dollars); 35,000 South African Rands; 42,390

UAE Dirhams; 247 Riyals (Saudi) and ¥74,754 (Chinese Yuan).

Since Olanipekun Olukoyede was appointed its fifth chairman on 18 October, the 21-year-old agency has ramped up investigations of alleged graft by public officials and financial crimes in the private sector.

