Nigeria’s immunisation programme faces an estimated $200 million funding gap annually, the Director General of the Budget Office, Tanimu Yakubu, has said.

Mr Yakubu disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, at a Multi-Stakeholders Technical Workshop for the Optimisation of Immunisation Financing in Nigeria, organised by the Vaccine Network for Disease Control (VNDC).

According to Mr Yakubu, the financial requirement for Nigeria’s immunisation programme stands at $580 million, but the “Nigerian public sector contributes less than $200 million, leaving a substantial $430 million gap.”

He said the country’s immunisation programme is currently grappling with a significant funding gap that threatens its sustainability and effectiveness, as he emphasised increased public sector funding to address the financial gaps.

Despite notable efforts, Mr Yakubu noted that the country lacks the industrial infrastructure, storage, and logistics capabilities necessary for self-sufficiency in vaccine production.

“This shortfall has been partially bridged by international donors, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI, UNICEF, and others, who together contribute $230 million.

“Despite these contributions, a $200 million funding gap remains unaddressed,” he said.

The workshop, themed: “Closing the Immunisation Financing Gap: Investing in a Healthier Future for Nigeria,” was in partnership with GAVI and the Global Health Advocacy Initiative.

It featured experts and stakeholders from the government, international organisations, and the private sector to discuss strategies for optimising immunisation financing in Nigeria.

Legislation role

The DG further highlighted the country’s reliance on external aid while proposing legislation to mandate the public sector to achieve self-sufficiency in vaccine production, storage, and distribution logistics that will align with the country’s goals of import substitution and medical industrialisation.

He said: “The reliance on external funding has been pivotal in achieving the current disease coverage, but the shortfall highlights the need for more robust and sustainable solutions.

“The Federal Ministry of Health is actively working to enhance the country’s industrial capacity to produce a full range of immunisation vaccines domestically.

“This initiative is part of a broader medical industrialisation programme aimed at achieving self-sufficiency through an import substitution strategy.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the 9th Senate Committee on Health, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, stressed the need for the National Assembly to prioritise funding for immunisation and primary health care through effective appropriation.

“Legislators have a critical role to play in ensuring that immunisation receives adequate funding. We must work together to prioritise immunisation and make it a national priority,” Mr Oloriegbe said.

He also recommended removing counterpart funding for vaccines from the current supply chain and prioritising immunisation in budget allocation.

“Immunisation is not only a health issue but also an economic and security issue. Investing in immunisation can save lives, reduce healthcare costs, and increase productivity,” he said.

“Let’s work together to make immunisation a national priority and ensure that our citizens receive the necessary vaccines to prevent diseases.”

Outstanding payment

Also, the Nigeria Coordinator for the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Emmanuel Hassan, stated that the country is facing a vaccine immunisation financing crisis, with outstanding obligations from 2023 still unpaid and the 2024 payment due in June yet to be made.

Mr Hassan urged decision-makers to take immediate action to settle the outstanding payments, emphasising the importance of prioritising health despite the country’s fiscal challenges.

“Health is a crucial aspect of our nation’s wealth, and immunisation is a key pathway to enhancing the health and well-being of all Nigerians,” Mr Hassan said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Health System Reform Coalition of Nigeria (HSRCN), Mustapha Lecky, highlighted the importance of improving surveillance systems, laboratory networks, vaccine procurement, and administration to enhance immunisation coverage and prevent deaths.

Mr Lecky called for collective action and commitment from stakeholders to implement the African Declaration on Immunisation, stressing the importance of collaboration in addressing the issue.

The CEO of VNDC, Chika Offor, observed that the ongoing efforts and international support are crucial to Nigeria’s goal of achieving independent vaccine production, which will significantly improve public health outcomes across the nation.

Ms Offor said the commitment offers hope that Nigeria can overcome its current hurdles and establish a more sustainable immunisation programme.

