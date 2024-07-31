The Jigawa State Government said it is releasing more than N1.1 billion to support its students at the Federal University Dutse and Bayero University, Kano.

The government’s spokesperson, Sagir Ahmed, said the decision was reached on Monday at the state’s executive council meeting presided over by Governor Umar Namadi.

Mr Ahmed said the council approved N573,566,500 for students’ maintenance allowances, tuition fees, and refund of registration fees to female students and people with disability under the Free-Girl Education Policy.

The official said another N600 million was allocated for 12,000 women entrepreneurial ventures in the state.

“The government also reviewed the bursary allowance in respect of 5,751 newly interviewed and returning students at Federal University Dutse and Bayero University, Kano (BUK)”, Mr Ahmed said.

The official said the decision was part of the state government’s efforts to lessen economic hardship in the state.

According to the official, the council also approved a request from the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to increase the number of women beneficiaries of a support scheme, the J-J-CARES Programme, from 10,000 to 12,000 women across the 27 local council areas of the state.

Mr Ahmed said the council also appreciated the efforts of the student unions and the state Council of Ulamas for supporting the state government in addressing challenges and not holding the planned nationwide protest in the state.

The federal and state governments have taken measures to reduce the negative impact of some government policies on Nigerians, Mr Ahmed said.

“These measures include food distribution, implementation of student loans, and sale of food at subsidized prices.

“The Council appreciated the various stakeholders in Jigawa State such as Council of Ulama, traditional leaders, students unions and associations, trade unions and civil society organisations that are supporting the government eﬀorts to create awareness and the need to maintain peace across the state,” Mr Ahmed said.

