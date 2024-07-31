The organisers of the hardship protest against bad governance called for 1 August in Kano State have outlined their demands, calling on the Nigerian government to address them.
The group, led by Anas Adamu, at a press conference late Tuesday, said the protest in the state was being organised by 13 civil society organisations, operating under the Northern Chapter of the Nigeria Patriotic Front Movement (NPFM).
The group issued a communiqué detailing its demands to the Nigerian government, which include reducing the petrol pump price to between N160 and N200, curbing inflation on food, housing, and electricity, lowering interest rates, cutting the cost of governance, and addressing national insecurity.
The organisers also warned the protesters not to carry weapons, harass people or loot property during the processions in the state.
“Our protest will be peaceful and under the rights guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).
“We urge the public to disregard any attempts by paid agents, who benefit from the current suffering, to intimidate or dissuade us from protesting against poor governance,” the group said in the communiqué.
The group said it is conducting the street protest to enable the government to take their demands with utmost priority.
“If we do not act now, how will the government take our concerns seriously? It is time to assert our authority as citizens to ensure those in power do not continue to disregard us.
“This August 1 protest is just the beginning. It will proceed regardless of opposition. President Bola Tinubu must heed the voice of the people and change course before it is too late,” the protesters said.
