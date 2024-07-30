The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, met with lawyers and activists who have spoken in support of peaceful protests planned by young Nigerians against government policies.

The virtual meeting was attended by Mr Egbetokun, police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi, Senior Advocates Femi Falana and Ebun Adegboruwa as well as a human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong.

Mr Effiong, who had pledged legal support for arrested protesters, provided some details of discussions at the meeting.

“When I was invited to speak, I asked the IGP specifically if he was aware of the trending video in circulation showing some thugs in Lagos threatening to unleash violence on protesters and warning people not to join the protest?” he wrote on X

“I also asked him if he will direct the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to arrest the said thugs to serve as a deterrent to those who are planning to cause unrest. The IGP, sadly, did not address this particular question, despite that he was reminded of my question by other participants.”

A video has been trending on social media showing some thugs threatening to attack protesters in Lagos and warning Lagos residents not to protest.

The police have yet to release their version of what transpired at the meeting.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The meeting is believed to be part of the Nigerian government’s efforts to prevent the planned protest by young Nigerians from turning violent.

The young Nigerians, who have been mobilising on social media, have vowed to proceed with the protest on Thursday despite calls to the contrary by the government, traditional rulers and clerics.

The protesters are demanding economic reforms, including the reversal of the government’s removal of petrol subsidies, which led to a 300 per cent in the pump price of petrol last year.

Government policies have led to astronomical increases in the prices of goods and services since last year, leading to Nigeria’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Details later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

